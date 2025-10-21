SeaWorld Orlando to transform into winter wonderland

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando is set to dazzle visitors with its annual Christmas Celebration, transforming the park into a winter wonderland.

The event runs from Nov. 7 to Jan. 5, 2026. SeaWorld said the event features millions of sparkling lights, beloved holiday shows, and festive experiences, all included with park admission.

The park’s transformation includes the Sea of Trees, where sparkling trees dance to holiday classics across the lagoon, featuring a towering 70-foot centerpiece.

New experiences this year include a reimagined Mrs. Claus’ Magic Kitchen and a refreshed Santa experience, providing families with new ways to create lasting holiday memories.

Fan-favorite entertainment returns with the Sesame Street Christmas Parade and O Wondrous Night, featuring over 30 carols and live animals.

Visitors can also enjoy Elmo’s Christmas Wish Show and the Winter Wonderland on Ice, with each night concluding in a fireworks finale.

The celebration includes special events for Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, New Year’s Eve, and Three Kings Day, each offering unique cultural experiences and festivities.

For a Floridian twist, visitors can ice skate at Bayside Stadium, with an additional fee.

Seasonal treats include Joyful Chicken & Waffles, Fresh Baked Deep-Dish Cookies, and festive drinks like Frozen S’mores Hot Chocolate and Gingerbread Martini.

