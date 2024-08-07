SeaWorld releases new details for Howl-O-Scream

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando is ready to get spooky this fall.

The park has officially released details on this year’s Howl-O-Scream lineup, which includes new houses, immersive new scare zones, and “bone-chilling horror.”

SeaWorld announced that this year, there will be five haunted houses, seven scare zones, two shows, and five interactive bars.

Four of the haunted houses are brand-new: The Ultimate Gamble, Water’s Edge Wellness Center, Atlantis – Journey Below and Farm 51.

According to SeaWorld, those new houses will be joined by returning fan-favorite D3LER1UM666 Laboratories.

Three of the seven scare zones are new: Paradise Palms, Cannibal Harbor and Seeds of the Coven.

Returning scare zones include Blood Light District, Toxic Turmoil, Terrors of the Deep, and Carnevil Pier.

Two terrifying shows will be throughout the park this year, including Siren’s Song and Monster Stomp.

There will be five interactive themed bars, including the two new bars: Sacrificial Spirits and Space Gate 3.

Howl-O-Scream runs from Sep. 6 to Nov. 2, and for a limited time, tickets are on sale for $34.99.

