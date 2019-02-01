Second person arrested for shooting that killed unborn baby

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies arrested a second suspect in a shooting that killed an unborn baby and injured a pregnant woman and her boyfriend.
20-year-old Roderic Smith faced a judge Thursday on charges of attempted murder. Investigators said he and Hernicard Artilus shot Vince Deloney and his pregnant girlfriend Stephanie Reyes, on Jan. 12 at the Eagle Landing Apartment Complex on Silver Star Road.
Related Headlines
An arrest warrant claims deputies had probable cause to arrest Smith even though Artilus fired the weapon. Deputies said Smith was seen on surveillance video near the apartment before and after the shooting.
TRENDING NOW:
- ‘I told you I would do something’: Gov. DeSantis looks to end Common Core in Florida
- California restaurant won't serve MAGA hat-wearing customers
- Largest private car collection in world to welcome guests in Orlando
- VIDEO: Police: Man in ski mask walks up to group sitting around fire pit, kills man
Deputies also said that according to phone records, Smith's phone was active in the area of the apartment complex at the time of the shooting. Witnesses also placed him there at the time.
Authorities said Artilus got into an argument with Reyes’ boyfriend and another man started shooting.
Reyes’ boyfriend fired back and Artilus then returned with a rifle and shot Reyes, officers said.
Deputies said Reyes was seven months pregnant.
Deloney's mother told Channel 9 that her son and his girlfriend have had multiple surgeries for their injuries and will start physical therapy soon.
Also read:
- Unborn child dies after pregnant woman shot in Orange County, officials say
- Gunman in shooting that killed unborn baby to remain in jail, officials say
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}