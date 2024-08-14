SEE: Seminole County firefighters rescue baby ducks

ALTAMONTE, Fla. — Members of the Seminole County Fire Department saved a pair of baby ducks in a drain last Friday.

The Station 12 firefighters were on their shift when they found them in Altamonte.

Firefighter/paramedic Max Smith and crew were credited for the save.

“Thank you duck saver,” the department posted on social media.

The crew also cleaned the ducks off in a bucket.

See the rescue in the photos below:

This is not the only time the Seminole County Fire Department has saved an animal while on the job.

They also rescued a kitten from a storm drain in July.

