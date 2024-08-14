Local

SEE: Seminole County firefighters rescue baby ducks

Seminole County firefighters rescue baby ducks The Station 12 firefighters were on their shift when they found them in Altamonte.

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

ALTAMONTE, Fla. — Members of the Seminole County Fire Department saved a pair of baby ducks in a drain last Friday.

The Station 12 firefighters were on their shift when they found them in Altamonte.

Firefighter/paramedic Max Smith and crew were credited for the save.

“Thank you duck saver,” the department posted on social media.

The crew also cleaned the ducks off in a bucket.

This is not the only time the Seminole County Fire Department has saved an animal while on the job.

They also rescued a kitten from a storm drain in July.

