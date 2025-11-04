See the updated storm names for 2025 hurricane season

ORLANDO, Fla. — Here is the updated list of names for the 2025 hurricane season:
- Andrea
- Barry
- Chantal
- Dexter
- Erin
- Fernand
- Gabrielle
- Humberto
- Imelda
- Jerry
- Karen
- Lorenzo
- Melissa
- Nester
- Olga
- Pablo
- Rebekah
- Sebastien
- Tanya
- Van
- Wendy
Tropical Storm Chantal is the only storm that directly impacted the United States.
Four major hurricanes have formed this season, with Melissa having the greatest impact.
