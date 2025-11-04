Local

See the updated storm names for 2025 hurricane season

By Daniel McFarland, WFTV.com
2025 storm names (Source: WFTV)
ORLANDO, Fla. — Here is the updated list of names for the 2025 hurricane season:

  • Andrea
  • Barry
  • Chantal
  • Dexter
  • Erin
  • Fernand
  • Gabrielle
  • Humberto
  • Imelda
  • Jerry
  • Karen
  • Lorenzo
  • Melissa
  • Nester
  • Olga
  • Pablo
  • Rebekah
  • Sebastien
  • Tanya
  • Van
  • Wendy

Tropical Storm Chantal is the only storm that directly impacted the United States.

Four major hurricanes have formed this season, with Melissa having the greatest impact.

