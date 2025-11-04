See the updated storm names for 2025 hurricane season

ORLANDO, Fla. — Here is the updated list of names for the 2025 hurricane season:

Andrea

Barry

Chantal

Dexter

Erin

Fernand

Gabrielle

Humberto

Imelda

Jerry

Karen

Lorenzo

Melissa

Nester

Olga

Pablo

Rebekah

Sebastien

Tanya

Van

Wendy

Tropical Storm Chantal is the only storm that directly impacted the United States.

Four major hurricanes have formed this season, with Melissa having the greatest impact.

