Self-driving cars and air taxis could soon be part of Central Florida’s future

ORLANDO, Fla. — In just a few years, catching a ride in Central Florida could mean stepping into a car with no driver, or even lifting off in an air taxi. Tech leaders from across the country gathered in Championsgate this week for the Florida Autonomous Vehicles Summit, where companies unveiled the latest advancements in driverless and aerial mobility. “It’s an emerging and exciting area of growth that we’re seeing,” said Jeff Brandes, host of the summit and a longtime advocate for transportation innovation in Florida.

Smarter Buses, Safer Roads

Among the showcased technologies: a school bus already operating in Osceola County, fitted with cutting-edge sensors to improve safety for students. “This year, we have about ten new school buses that will be equipped with interior and exterior systems,” said Jessica Kim, Chief Operating Officer of NeoCity Links. “Where there are certain blind spots, the bus driver will get an alert sent to the dashboard with an alarm and a flashing light.”

The technology allows drivers to be warned in real time of potential dangers inside or outside the vehicle, from a student crossing behind the bus to an obstacle in the road.

Driverless Cars on the Horizon

Self-driving vehicles were the main attraction of the summit. Earlier this year, Waymo, a leader in autonomous driving, began mapping Orlando streets as part of its preparation to roll out testing in the region.

“You’re seeing testing in Orlando, and other markets as well,” Brandes said. “If you follow those timelines, you’re going to be looking at the middle of 2027 or 2028 for driver-out in this market, and then them growing out to other markets in Florida.”

That means in just a few years, driverless rides could be sharing the road with commuters across Central Florida.

Flying Over Traffic?

But the vision for the future doesn’t stop on the ground. Companies are also developing air taxis, small, electric aircraft designed to fly passengers across cities and skip highway congestion altogether. The Orlando International Airport is already exploring potential landing and takeoff sites for these “self-flyers.” “We’ll probably see some pilots going on pretty early,” Brandes said. “But when I think they’ll be in our daily lives? A decade.”

As autonomous cars and flying taxis edge closer to reality, Central Florida is positioning itself as one of the nation’s testbeds for the next generation of transportation, where the future could soon be driving - or even flying - itself.

