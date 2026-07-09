Seminole County Fire Department trains young babysitters with Safe Sitter course

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Fire Department is helping train young people to become safer, more confident babysitters and caregivers.

The department offers the Seminole Safe Sitter Course with CPR Certification, a one-day program for children ages 11 to 14.

The course is offered in partnership with Safe Sitter, a nationally recognized program designed to teach young people how to care for children safely and responsibly.

Safe Sitter EMT

Participants learn childcare basics, behavior management, first aid, choking rescue, emergency response, indoor and outdoor safety, injury prevention, personal safety and babysitter job skills.

Students also earn Heartsaver CPR Certification through the American Heart Association.

“Safe Sitter is one of the many ways we invest in the safety and preparedness of our community,” Seminole County Fire Chief Matt Kinley said. “This program teaches young people practical skills, builds confidence, and prepares them to respond appropriately in emergency situations while caring for children.”

The all-day course is taught by certified Seminole County Fire Department instructors and is designed primarily for students in grades 6 through 8.

“The Safe Sitter program provides young people with knowledge that extends far beyond babysitting,” Seminole County Board of Commissioners Chairman Andria Herr said. “By teaching responsibility, safety awareness, and emergency preparedness, we are helping build a stronger and safer community for families throughout Seminole County.”

Courses are offered two to four times per year. Registration is required, and the course fee is $50.

For more information about upcoming classes, visit Seminole County’s Safe Sitter webpage, call 407-665-5126 or email SCFDCommunityOutreach@seminolecountyfl.gov.

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