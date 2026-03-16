Seminole County firefighters gear up for annual Firefighter Challenge games

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Some local firefighters are getting ready for a major test of skill and strength.

Seminole County firefighters are training for the Annual Firefighter Challenge Games.

The competition will be held from April 1 through April 4 at the Seminole State College Lake Mary campus.

The event features tasks modeled after real-world scenarios that firefighters encounter on the job.

ESPN has described the competition as the “toughest 2 minutes in sports.”

The Seminole County fire chief said that while the event is a competition, it also helps keep crews sharp and ready to serve the community.

The public is invited to attend and watch the firefighters compete during the event.

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