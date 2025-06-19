Seminole County helps local care facilities prepare for hurricane season

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As hurricane season starts to ramp up there’s a push in Seminole County to make sure a system is in place to protect our most vulnerable. Today, Seminole County Emergency Management hosted a healthcare summit at the Lake Mary Event Center that brought together around 130 care facilities to discuss hurricane preparedness.

County leaders believe local care facilities need to make plans to help each other in addition to knowing what county resources are available should disaster strike.

When hurricanes hit, often the unexpected happens. Wind damage and flooding can force evacuations. That’s why Seminole County is taking the time now to focus on making sure facilities that house our most vulnerable will be taken care of during a disaster.

Steven Lerner, a division manager with the Seminole County Office of Emergency Management, told Channel 9, “During these storms, you know, everybody’s stressed for resources, so sharing all of the resources together as a community makes us stronger.”

“Over the years, I’ve even had a chance to build relationships with people who may need to come to my place if their place is damaged, or I can go to someone else’s facility if my facility is damaged,” said Albert Green, an administrator for a local assisted living facility.

He added having the county bring all the local care facilities together helps them build contacts and gives them options for where to turn should the worst happen this hurricane season.

“So, building relationships, building friendships, learning from others has been a tremendous benefit,” Green said.

