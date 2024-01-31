Seminole County to host meeting Wednesday on flooding improvement plan

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — People who live in Seminole County’s Midway community will have a chance Wednesday night to learn about some proposed drainage improvements.

The goal of the project is to mitigate flooding in that area that’s been a problem for years.

The meeting is planned for 7 p.m. at the Midway Elementary School.

For years, heavy rains brought more than puddles to Midway.

Watch: ‘I just want to be safe in my home’: Casselberry residents still dealing with Hurricane Ian damage

They brought worry lines, flooded basements, and childhood games cut short.

However, hope could arrive in the form of a $26 million proposal: The Midway Drainage Improvement Project.

This ambitious plan promises wider channels, new storm drains, and even stormwater ponds. A chance to transform worry into sunnier days in Midway.

Watch: Couple living in RV still waiting on insurance payout over 1 year after hurricane destroyed home

Now this isn’t the first time Midway residents have heard about a project like this. Residents say they’ve been disappointed in the past.

About a decade ago, another project was brought up and didn’t come to fruition. The county blamed funding issues.

This time around, county leaders say funding shouldn’t be an issue.

Watch: US Army Corps of Engineers to help with flooding prevention plan in Daytona Beach

Back in July, Seminole County secured more than $7 million to put towards the project.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group