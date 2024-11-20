Seminole County Public Schools announces hurricane makeup day.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Public Schools announced Wednesday that the county will have a makeup day for closures due to hurricane season.

SCPS announced that Monday, January 6, 2025, will be the required hurricane make-up day for students and faculty.

SCPS were closed on Friday Oct. 11, 2024, due to Hurricane Milton and reopened on Tuesday Oct. 15, 2024 as Monday Oct. 14, 2024 was a Student-Teacher holiday.

Here is SCPS social media post announcing the make-up day:

SCPS Families - Mark your calendars! Monday, January 6, 2025 will be the required hurricane make-up day for students. pic.twitter.com/5IHm0NiRL4 — SCPS Info (@SCPSInfo) November 20, 2024

