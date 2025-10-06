24/7 self-serve sandbag site now available in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. — Central Florida prepares for ongoing rain through next week, with substantial rainfall already recorded over the weekend.

To mitigate flooding, a 24/7 self-serve sandbag site is available at the City of Sanford Public Works Complex, 800 W. Fulton St. Residents are advised to stay informed through local news channels as the weather forecast predicts persistent rain in the coming days.

The sandbag site encourages residents to bring a friend and a shovel.

Although the exact amount of rain in specific areas hasn’t been specified, ongoing weather conditions indicate that residents should stay alert and ready for possible flooding.

As central Florida continues to experience heavy rain, residents are urged to use local resources like the sandbag site to protect their homes and property.

Staying updated with local news will be essential in navigating the weather challenges ahead.

