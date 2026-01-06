Applications for Casselberry’s Neighborhood Improvement Grant close soon

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Applications for Casselberry’s Neighborhood Improvement Grant Program close on Jan. 8. The city has allocated $25,000 for improvement projects aimed at enhancing local neighborhoods.

Established in 2013 by the City Commission, the Neighborhood Improvement Grant Program encourages residents and neighborhoods to enhance their homes and communities through voluntary partnerships, mainly focusing on improving residential exteriors.

Casselberry has allocated $25,000 for project funding in the 2025-2026 fiscal year.

This budget will fund two grant programs: the Home Improvement Grant, available to qualifying applicants who own, occupy, or rent single-family homes, duplexes, or mobile homes; and the Neighborhood Improvement Grant, designed for eligible homeowners’ associations.

The grant reimburses 50% of project costs up to $2,500. For example, a $1,000 project gets $500, a $5,000 project gets $2,500, and a $10,000 project still only gets $2,500.

More information on the Neighborhood Improvement Program can be found on the city of Casselberry’s website.

