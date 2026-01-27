City of Sanford will host golf cart registration and renewal event

SANFORD, Fla. — On February 1, Sanford hosts a Golf Cart Registration event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Hall, 300 N. Park Ave. Residents can have their golf carts inspected and registered, and receive their stickers on the spot.

The City states that participants seeking new registrations must bring a valid driver’s license and their golf cart for inspection, while those renewing their registrations should have their registration number ready.

The registration fee is $25 for new and renewal registrations, payable by cash, check, or money order. No credit cards or digital payments accepted at the event.

For those who wish to pay by credit card, it is advised to settle the payment at the Utilities Department in City Hall before Feb. 1 and bring the proof of payment to the event.

Remember, all golf carts using Sanford roadways need to have a current registration. This helps everyone stay in line with local regulations and keeps things running smoothly.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group