Lake Mary water main break cut water to over 500 addresses

LAKE MARY, Fla. — A water main break on S International Parkway resulted in a water outage in the southwest corner of Lake Mary Boulevard and I-4, impacting over 500 addresses.

The outage is caused by a water main break, and restoration efforts are expected to take several hours. A boil water advisory is in effect for all impacted areas.

Lake Mary Boulevard water main break A water main break on S International Parkway has caused a water outage in the southwest corner of Lake Mary Boulevard and I-4, affecting over 500 addresses.

The affected areas include all units at the Notting Hill at Oakmonte Condominiums and several addresses on S International Parkway, including 1200, 1201, 1210, 1255, 1301, 1307, 1315, 1319, 1325, 1331, 1337, 1343, 1349 and 1355. Residents are advised to boil water for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes.

A rolling boil for one minute is enough, or bottled water can be used as an alternative. The Precautionary Boil Water Notice will stay in effect until bacteriological tests verify the water is safe to drink.

Affected residents can contact the Seminole County Utilities Department at 407-665-2110 during business hours, Monday through Friday, for more information. They should follow the boil water advisory until further notice. Restoration and testing are ongoing.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group