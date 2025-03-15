Law enforcement paired with kids for ‘Fishing with a cop’ event at Long Lake

OVIEDO, Fla. — Police officers and Seminole County Deputies host families at Long Lake Park in Oviedo who want to come out and learn how to fish, which is known as a hot spot for fishing in the community.

At this free and festive event, kids can bring their fishing poles or borrow one generously donated to the police department by the Mud Hole, Carl Black Orlando and Bitter’s Bait and Tackle.

Oviedo Police hosting ‘Fishing with a Cop’ Event for Kids Police officers and Seminole County Deputies will be paired up with kids who want to come out and learn how to fish in Long Lake, which is a hot spot for fishing in the community. (Oviedo Police Department/Oviedo Police Department)

“This annual event is a favorite in our community. This event kicks off spring break for our kids,” said Oviedo Police Chief Dale Coleman. Fishing with a cop offers live music on the Amphitheatre stage, entertaining stilt walkers and photo opportunities for everyone to cherish the memories.

Families can enjoy face painting, a photo booth, and jugglers also for fun and live entertainment.

Chief Coleman continues, “We want to provide the kids with a healthy outlet while interacting with law enforcement, allowing them to get to know our officers while teaching them a bit about how to fish.”

