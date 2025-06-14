Multiple people severely injured in Seminole County mobile home fire

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Fire officials responded to a mobile home fire in Seminole County that severely injured four people in an early morning Saturday incident.

At around 6:12 a.m. this morning, the Seminole County Fire Department responded to a scene with the help of the Oviedo Fire Department and Sanford Fire.

A mobile home completely engulfed in flames was reported on fire, with two people inside. The general location of the mobile home fire can be found on the map below.

After multiple burn patients were found, a defensive attack on the fire was initiated. One occupant led the other two out of the home and a fourth person escaped through a window.

There were no smoke alarms in the mobile home and the fire caused two trauma alerts with severe burns.

Seminole County mobile home fire Multiple injured in Seminole County mobile home fire.

One helicopter from the Orlando Health Air Care Team airlifted a critically injured burn patient to the Trauma Center in Orlando.

Meanwhile, the second trauma alert was transported by ground and the third patient was an ALS-stable patient who received transport.

There were no reported injuries for the 4th patient and all four patients were outside the house when SCFD arrived.

The cause remains unknown and is currently under investigation by the state.

Seminole County mobile home fire Multiple injured in Seminole County mobile home fire.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group