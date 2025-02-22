Officials discuss dangers of rechargeable batteries after waste station fire

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A waste station fire on Tuesday prompted Seminole County officials to warn communities about the dangers of improperly disposing of rechargeable batteries.

The fire broke out at the Central Transfer Station in Seminole County at roughly 8 a.m.

The flames were caused by improper disposal of lithium batteries, setting a trailer on fire at the station. The Seminole County Fire Department was acting and quickly contained the situation without any reported injuries.

Channel Nine reported on a similar incident two years ago involving a fire that destroyed a couple of trash trailers at the same place.

