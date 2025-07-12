Public Works crews will be fortifying storm pipes in Oviedo

OVIEDO, Fla. — Starting July 14, Public Works crews will commence reinforcing storm pipes at several key locations across the city throughout the week.

The work will start on Monday at St Johanna Drive and continue on Tuesday at Hanging Moss Drive. On Wednesday, crews will work on South Lockwood Boulevard, which will be partially closed from the reclaimed pond area to the Riverside Park exit.

The project will finish on Thursday at a section of S Lake Claire Circle. Residents should drive carefully and at reduced speeds in areas with ongoing work, especially on South Lockwood Boulevard where there is a partial lane closure.

The specific daily working hours are not defined, aside from Wednesday, which begins at 8 a.m. and lasts until completion. The planned fortification of storm pipes aims to strengthen infrastructure and prevent possible flooding in the affected areas. Residents are encouraged to plan their commutes accordingly to avoid delays.

