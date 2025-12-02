Sanford Community Redevelopment Agency closes after 30 years

SANFORD, Fla. — The Sanford Community Redevelopment Agency is closing after 30 years of service, with its final board meeting scheduled for tomorrow at 4 p.m. at Sanford City Hall.

The agency has significantly shaped downtown Sanford and restored historic landmarks over 30 years. Its closure ends an era for the community that benefited from its redevelopment efforts.

The final board meeting will celebrate the agency’s accomplishments and give community members a chance to reflect on the changes caused by the agency’s initiatives.

