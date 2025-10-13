Sanford to vote today on allowing residents to keep chickens in their backyards

SANFORD, Fla. — The city of Sanford is scheduled to vote today on a proposal that would permit residents to keep chickens in their backyards.

If passed, the ordinance would allow residents to keep up to six chickens after paying a fee upfront year.

This represents a change from the original proposal, which mandated residents to pay the fee annually.

The proposal includes specific restrictions, such as banning roosters and the sale of eggs or other by-products. These measures aim to address concerns about noise and commercial activity in residential neighborhoods.

The vote outcome could affect local residents interested in backyard farming by allowing them to raise chickens under new regulations.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group