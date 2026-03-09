Sanford’s gun buy back: Free gun locks and gift cards

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Sanford Police Department will host a Gun Buy Back event on March 27 at the Sanford Civic Center to improve community safety by collecting unwanted, stolen, or lost firearms with no questions asked.

The collection will be available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 401 E. Seminole Blvd., offering a $50 Target gift card as a thank you to anyone who turns in a firearm, while supplies last.

Along with the buyback, the department will give out free gun locks to encourage safe firearm storage while supplies last.

The department is hosting a drive-thru collection event. Participants must remain in their vehicles while officers assist with the firearms drop-off to ensure everyone’s safety.

If a turned-in weapon is identified as stolen property, authorities will work to return the firearm to its rightful owner.

The Sanford Police Department highlighted the event’s recognition of the Second Amendment right to own a firearm and noted citizens can legally sell firearms through licensed dealers or private sales.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group