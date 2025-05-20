Seminole County Approves FreeBee as New Public Transit Provider

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Big changes are coming to the way people get around Seminole County.

On Tuesday morning, county commissioners voted unanimously to approve a contract with FreeBee, a Miami-based company that offers ride services similar to Uber but at a much lower cost. The new system will replace many of the county’s existing Lynx bus routes starting October 1.

FreeBee plans to launch a fleet of 35 to 55 vans that riders can book using a smartphone app. The county will be divided into five service zones, mostly centered around SunRail stations and a Lynx stop in Oviedo. Riders will be able to travel within their zone or transfer at train and bus hubs to reach other areas.

Trips will cost between $2 and $3, with discounts for seniors, students, and people with disabilities. Unlike Uber or Lyft, FreeBee does not charge surge pricing and is designed to serve people who depend on public transit.

“We just approved a micro mobility plan… This is a win-win,” said Seminole County Chairman Jay Zembower. “This is going to allow people much better efficiency at a reduced impact and cost to our taxpayers.”

Some of the most-used Lynx routes—especially those connecting Seminole County to Orange County—will remain in place. The county says this change will help provide better service in areas that Lynx does not currently reach.

Zembower said the new system is expected to save the county about $4 to $5 million annually.

“This is not intended to be a replacement or compete with somebody like Uber or Lyft,” Zembower added. “This will actually pick riders up at their home or place of work instead of them walking several blocks or a mile and standing at a hot bus stop.”

Officials say the county will continue to provide paratransit services for people with disabilities and medical needs through Lynx.

Oviedo resident Bill Hyde was at Tuesday’s meeting and said the plan sounds promising.

“It sounds like a really good idea, not only for a service, but also for me as a taxpayer,” Hyde said.

County leaders say more details will be finalized in the coming months, with a goal to launch the new FreeBee system by October 1.

