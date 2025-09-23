Seminole County approves funding as SunRail prepares for local operation

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — SunRail riders could see some changes in their commute.

On Tuesday morning, Seminole County Commissioners approved their portion to cover operating costs. The state is preparing to hand over control of the system to local governments and FDOT wants the counties through which the system runs to take over.

Seminole County Commissioners approved $11.5 million to cover its portion of operating costs.

The price per local entity is determined by ridership, which will be divided among four counties and the City of Orlando.

Orange County is expected to contribute nearly $14.5 million to cover its share of operating costs. On Tuesday morning, Seminole County Commissioners approved their portion for operating costs.

The state is preparing to hand over control of the system to local governments, and Volusia County will also contribute a portion, with the City of Orlando expected to pay the most at $18.6 million.

“I loved it,” Rose Lick, a SunRail rider, said. “It was nice and quiet, fast. I said Wow, this is great, $2 to get on it!” She said the system has been very helpful for her in running errands from Sanford to Downtown Orlando.

“By the time I got off the Sunrail to go to the Lynx Department, we got back on it so quickly,” Lick said.

She worries about what it will mean for pricing and scheduling with local operations. She said she hopes local governments consider SunRail riders when making future decisions, but she might choose different transportation.

“They’re trying to do what they can for the elderly and for the disabled,” Lick said. “In a way, I can see it working for them, but for me, I’ll walk or I’ll ride my bike.”

Seminole County leaders said that while the funding is approved, there are still many moving pieces regarding official operations. They said plans for how this will work under local operation are underway right now.

©2025 Cox Media Group