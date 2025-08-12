Seminole County Fire Department enhances its emergency vehicle fleet

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Fire Department is upgrading its emergency vehicle fleet, including a new mobile simulation lab.

This new lab will let first responders hold training sessions throughout the county, enabling them to run simulation calls and respond to emergencies more effectively.

“It saves them time,” said Matt Humphrey of the Seminole County Fire Department.

Fire officials stress that quicker response times are essential in emergencies. The mobile lab is expected to improve the department’s capacity to train and prepare for real-life situations.

Humphrey emphasizes that these upgrades are intended to improve the Seminole County Fire Department’s emergency response capabilities and increase their readiness for future incidents.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group