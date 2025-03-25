Seminole County senior resident completes item on her bucket list

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Seminole County resident Sylvia Reyes got the experience of a lifetime, all thanks to The Watermark at Vistawilla, a senior living community in Winter Springs that helps residents complete their bucket lists through a newly formed club.

The club started last month and the community is already making residents’ dreams come true. The initiative was sparked by resident Reyes, who expressed a simple desire: To sit in a classic Volkswagen Beetle.

Sylvia Reyes Watermark at Vistawilla, a senior living community in Winter Springs, is helping residents complete their Bucket List (Watermark at Vistawilla /KB Communications)

The Watermark at Vistawilla has cared for Reyes since she moved to the community.

Community Life Director Kimberly Dike says, “She was absolutely beside herself with joy. You could just see the sheer excitement on her face of getting to live out one of her dreams. It was an incredible experience for everyone there.”

“An unexpected joy of this program has been the generosity of the local businesses we’ve connected with,” said Dike.

Everyone in the Watermark at Vistawilla community is excited to see what else is to come—no wish is too big, and every resident deserves the chance to live out their dreams.

Dike continues, “From the car dealership, where you aren’t typically allowed to sit in the cars, to the orange grove that is not a U-Pick but will let our sweet resident pick her first orange. This kindness is humbling, and it’s something we didn’t expect.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group