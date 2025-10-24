Seminole County Residents Answer the Call to Serve Amid Growing Housing Crisis

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of Seminole County residents gathered Friday morning at the 6th Annual Leadership Seminole Call to Service, seeking ways to support their neighbors amid a growing crisis of homelessness and unaffordable housing.

The event at The Rink at Northland Church in Longwood brought together nearly 50 local nonprofit organizations, from Habitat for Humanity to Rescue Outreach Mission, to offer volunteer opportunities and share information about urgent community needs.

The need is real and growing. According to the Homeless Services Network’s 2025 Point-in-Time count, 436 people are currently experiencing homelessness in Seminole County. That’s a 56% increase since 2022. At the same time, soaring rents and rising living costs are pushing more families to the brink, forcing tough choices between paying for housing, food, medicine, and other essentials.

“Rents are getting crazy and they’re getting high and people can’t afford those,” said Kelly Pisciotta of Habitat for Humanity, which helps families not only buy homes but also learn financial skills to keep them.

Chris Ham, executive director of Rescue Outreach Mission, the county’s only emergency homeless shelter, said his team will serve more than 120,000 meals and provide nearly 40,000 nights of shelter this year alone. “The cost of living is rising at insurmountable levels, and folks cannot afford to live,” he said.

For many attendees, the event was a chance to step up. Lake Mary resident Skip said after raising his family, he’s ready to give back. “I think everybody in their inner core wants to have purpose… I feel like I need something to give back to the community.”

Leadership Seminole’s Call to Service is more than an event; it’s a community-driven effort. Connecting caring residents with organizations on the front lines offers a practical way for people to make a difference right where they live.

To learn more, visit here Leadership Seminole and future opportunities.

