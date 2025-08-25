Seminole County residents will review a new flood management plan

SEMINOLE, Fla. — Seminole County residents will meet this Friday at 9 a.m. at the Central Branch Library in Casselberry to review a new flood management plan.

The plan aims to lower flood risks and boost community resilience during natural disasters. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and give feedback on the proposed measures.

Officials have not revealed specific details about the flood management plan or the exact methods it will use to reduce flood risks. The meeting will be a chance for community members to connect with officials and share their concerns or suggestions about the plan.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group