Two Lake Brantly High School students face attempted murder charges, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Altamonte Springs Police Department has arrested two students following a potential threat to a student at Lake Brantley High School involving a knife and a note found in one student’s bag.

The Police Department confirmed receiving a threat today and acted swiftly in their investigation. They discovered a knife and note in a student’s bag, which raised serious concerns.

Police state that both students have been detained and are facing charges, including premeditated attempted murder.

Law enforcement says that the incident is currently under active investigation, and the Police Department emphasizes its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the school community.

The Police Department encourages anyone with additional information regarding this incident to call (407) 339-2441 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

