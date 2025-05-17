Water rescue along the St. Johns River results in one injury

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — On Saturday, officials promptly responded to a water rescue situation on the St. Johns River following reports that a person was injured after jumping from the rear of a boat.

The map below provides a clearer view of the incident’s location. The water rescue occurred approximately at 5:02 p.m. near Lemon Bluff Road, just outside a docking station for the river.

Officials report that the person injured during the water rescue was safely brought to shore, where a team assessed their condition. The injured person was retrieved from the water, conscious and alert.

They were ultimately taken to the hospital after the incident.

No additional information has been disclosed at this time. However, Channel 9 will provide updates on the story as provided.

