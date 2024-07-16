Seminole High School teacher placed on leave after child molestation arrest

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A teacher at Seminole High School has been placed on leave after he was arrested on accusations of molesting a child.

Seminole County deputies arrested 48-year-old Timothy Delany at his home in Sanford Friday on a warrant for lewd and lascivious molestation against a person less than 12 years of age.

According to court documents, the victim reported the alleged abuse in April during multiple interviews with a Child Protection Team at Kids House of Seminole County.

A report by the Winter Springs Police Department goes on to describe the victim as a “very small” child.

Investigators say when they attempted to question Delaney about the allegations, they were only able to reach his attorney, who relayed that Delaney was declining to speak to them.

Based on the details of the investigation, police say they found cause to request the warrant for Delaney’s arrest.

He has since been released from jail on bond.

Delaney’s arrest report says he was a teacher at Seminole High School at the time.

According to the school district, Delaney has been placed on administrative leave. They were not able to comment further due to the domestic nature of the case.

