Service dog aids veteran in earning new degree from Polk State College

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A U.S. Army veteran from Central Florida recently reached a milestone he once thought might be out of reach.

Peter Tong graduated from Polk State College on April 30 with his service dog, Ren, walking by his side.

Tong served in Iraq and later struggled with symptoms of PTSD after returning to civilian life.

He said he dealt with hypervigilance, fear of crowds and the feeling that he always had to look over his shoulder.

That changed in 2025 when Tong received Ren from Dogs Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides service dogs.

Tong credits Ren with giving him the confidence, motivation and reassurance he needed to keep moving forward.

With Ren’s help, Tong graduated from Polk State College with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Supervision and Management with a concentration in Supply Chain Management.

The accomplishment was especially meaningful because Tong was among the first five students at the school to earn the new degree.

Tong said Ren helped him pursue a future that once felt uncertain.

With his degree, Tong plans to begin a long-term career and build a stable future for his family.

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