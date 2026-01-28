Seven Seas Food Festival sets sail again at SeaWorld Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival will return, featuring more than 200 global flavors, 29 festival huts and a diverse concert lineup including Flo Rida, Gene Simmons and The Beach Boys.

This year, the festival will run from Jan. 30 to May 17, introducing eight new marketplace huts along with rotating menus and full-length live concerts every weekend, making it a premier destination for culinary enthusiasts and music fans alike.

New for 2026, the festival will also include a secret menu available at Sharks Underwater Grill.

Guests will be able to inquire about this exclusive three-course dining experience at the hostess stand from Jan. 30 to May 17, promising a unique dining adventure.

Additionally, the festival will debut an exclusive wine pairing dinner series, called Seas the Flavor, starting Feb. 14.

These events will feature a five-course menu paired with fine wines from renowned vineyards, designed to enhance the culinary experience with live musical ambiance.

Concerts are slated to occur every weekend at SeaWorld Orlando’s Bayside Stadium, featuring a line-up of artists spanning six decades.

This year’s acts include legendary performers and contemporary stars, with concerts typically running for 60 to 75 minutes and included with park admission.

