Several displaced after lightning strike damages 8 apartment units in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Lightning is believed to be the cause of a large apartment fire in St. Cloud.

The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. Monday at an apartment building in St. Cloud Village.

The St. Cloud Fire Rescue Department responded after multiple 911 calls reporting smoke from the roof of the building.

Firefighters evacuated all residents and their pets safely and extinguished the fire before it spread further.

Officials said the fire rendered eight apartment units uninhabitable, and the American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

This incident marked the first structural fire call for the department’s new Truck 30, which is specially equipped to respond to multi-story apartments and high-rise buildings.

