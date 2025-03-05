‘Sheer brutality’: Details released in Tavares abuse case that left child in critical condition

TAVARES, Fla. — As the 10-year-old at the center of a child abuse case in Tavares remains fighting for his life in the hospital, the police department has released more details on what happened to him.

WARNING: The details in this story may be disturbing.

The Tavares Police Department has described the abuse as torture, saying he endured “unimaginable pain.”

Police say the young victim was bound with duct tape while the suspects hurt him with weights. Detectives also found copper wire they say was used in the torture.

“The sheer brutality of these acts is indescribable,” the department said in a news release.

A couple, Kimberley Mills and her boyfriend, Andre Walker, are facing multiple charges of aggravated child abuse, neglect and tampering with evidence. Bail for Walker has been denied.

Police say the child’s brother is also a victim of the pair, saying it was he who helped them learn more about the case.

“Through the courage of this young sibling, detectives uncovered the horrifying details of the abuse. This little boy revealed how both he and his older brother suffered unspeakable torment. His bravery in sharing these truths has given our team the determination to ensure that justice is served,” the department stated.

The Tavares Police Department and the Tavares Police Charity are accepting gift card donations the victims and their family. Donations can be made in person at the Tavares Police Department or online through the Tavares Police Charity’s Facebook page.

You may donate money to the child’s family through the Tavares Police Department at this link.

