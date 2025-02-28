New charges, 2nd victim announced in Tavares child abuse case

TAVARES, Fla. — Tavares police gave updates Friday morning on the case of a 10-year-old boy who was tortured and remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Kimberley Mills and her boyfriend Andre Walker now face two counts of aggravated child abuse, two counts of accessory to aggravated child abuse and one count of tampering with evidence.

Mills also faces two counts of child neglect.

Police say both suspects abused the boy. They said the boy’s brother is also a victim.

The case came to light when police say the couple brought the child to AdventHealth Waterman the night of Feb. 22. Hospital staff called police, saying the boy showed signs of physical abuse, at which point the suspects left the hospital.

Both Mills and Walker pleaded not guilty to initial child abuse charges before the new charges were announced.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group