‘She’ll always be my little Marjie’: Family mourns 15-year-old killed in fiery Oviedo crash

OVIDEO, Fla. — Family members say Majorie “Marjie” Whitman, 15, was the other teenage girl who died in the fiery crash in Oviedo last week.

The crash happened Tuesday, Aug. 19, when investigators say the jeep, which they were in, ran off the road, hit a tree, and then went up in flames.

It happened on Alafaya Woods Blvd. near Covington Street.

Whitman was weeks from celebrating her 16th birthday.

Her mom described her as a little firecracker who was always doing what she could to help others.

“She’ll always be my little Marjie,” said Marjorie Whitman, Marjie’s mother.

Fighting back tears, her older sister says she was the definition of embodying the phrase, kindness is free.

“It didn’t matter if you had a fight or you did something to her, she was just very kind,” said Janelly Vailent.

Her mom, Marjorie Whitman, shared photos of Marjie’s time in competitive cheer. It was one of her many passions.

“That’s what she was. A leader. Not only with family but her friends and with her teammates,” said Whitman.

Marjie was the sounding voice that helped keep everyone’s nerves down.

“Marjie will be like we’ve practiced so many times, we can do this, let’s go, let’s go out there and do our thing,” said Whitman.

With a heart for helping others, she was dedicated to helping her mom get school supplies for kids in Guatemala, where her mom is from.

Her mom says Marjie wanted to spend her sweet 16 preparing for an upcoming trip there.

“Marjie was like really smart, and very caring and giving,” said Whitman.

Whitman says she’s accepted what’s happened. While heartbroken, she says she’s got to be strong for her little girl.

“Marjie always told me, the reason why I’m strong, is because I see you every day and you’re the strongest woman I’ve ever known,” said Whitman.

Whitman says she doesn’t know why her daughter was out during the crash. She’s now working on creating a scholarship in her daughter’s name that will be given out at graduation.

Investigators say there’s no update on the crash investigation.

On Saturday, a celebration of life for both Marjie and Kayla Ross, 17, who also died in the crash. It’s being held at Horsepower Ranch in Geneva at 3 p.m.

People are asked to wear and blue and pink, Marjie’s favorite colors, or red and black in memory of Kayla.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up to support the Whitman family.

