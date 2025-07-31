Sheriff Dennis Lemma sworn in as president of the Florida Sheriffs Association

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff Dennis Lemma was sworn in as the president of the Florida Sheriffs Association on Tuesday evening.

The Florida Sheriffs Association represents 67 sheriffs across the state, focusing on advocacy, legislative affairs, and supporting law enforcement.

In his acceptance speech, Sheriff Lemma emphasized the importance of leadership and leaving a legacy, stating, “We have the privilege to protect and serve, to lead with courage, and to leave behind a legacy worthy of those who came before us.”

Sheriff Lemma expressed his readiness to work towards ensuring that the Office of Sheriff remains a cornerstone of public safety for future generations.

©2025 Cox Media Group