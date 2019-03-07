0 Sheriff: Substitute teacher who admitted to molesting students has more potential victims

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson told Channel 9 on Thursday afternoon that there are more potential victims of a fired substitute teacher accused of molesting students.

Both the Osceola County Sheriff's Office and the Kissimmee Police Department are interviewing more alleged victims of Syed Yasseen-Asher, 19.

Gibson said Yaseen-Asher faces charges for touching six female students at Boggy Creek Elementary School and that he admitted to touching girls at three of the nine schools where he taught. Click here for a full list of schools.

Gibson said there are no new charges yet.

He told Channel 9 that the children are speaking with members of the Child Protection Team. He did not say how many children are being interviewed or where they attend school.

Detectives said Yaseen-Asher told them Friday that he inappropriately touched at least five girls at Boggy Creek, Flora Ridge and Mill Creek elementary schools during his three-month stint working for the Osceola County School District.

So far, six girls from Boggy Creek Elementary School have come forward.

A Kissimmee Police Department spokeswoman told Channel 9 that detectives from that agency are also investigating claims, but she did not say how many claims they are investigating.

Channel 9 expects to receive more information from the district Thursday about the suspect's background and how many children he taught.

Just finished an interview with @OsceolaSheriff Russ Gibson. He says more potential victims of a fired substitute teacher are being interviewed. Exact number of kids not disclosed, no new charges yet. I’ll have a live update at 4 on @WFTV pic.twitter.com/cmdTaS8onf — Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) March 7, 2019

