Sheriff urges e-bike safety after teen survives first-day-of-school crash

DELTONA, Fla. — Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood spotlighted the actions taken that helped save the life of a 14-year-old boy who was hit by a car on the first day of school earlier this month.

Hunter, 14, was struck by a car while riding his e-bike in Deltona on the first day of school, but survived thanks to his helmet and the help of a tow truck driver.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood shared photos of Hunter on social media after meeting with him and his family.

The sheriff highlighted the role of Hunter’s helmet and a quick-thinking tow truck driver in saving his life.

Hunter was airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital for urgent medical care following the accident.

Chitwood noted the importance of the rapid response in ensuring Hunter’s survival.

Chitwood encouraged parents to consider using safety apps for e-bikes, which offer features like location tracking, geo-fencing, speed caps, and helmet detection.

