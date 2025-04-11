Sheriff’s in Volusia County are on the lookout for a missing man out of Ormond Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man out of Ormond Beach.

47-year-old Dwayne Peter Chappell was last seen leaving a home on Maryland Avenue in Ormond Beach.

Chappell was driving a white Toyota four-door with the Florida tag 57DBID.

The vehicle has been located, but Chappell is still missing.

Chappell was last seen wearing a black hoodie-styled sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, and black Nike tennis shoes.

Chappell is described as a white male, 5′7″ in height, and weighing between 150-160 lbs. with brown eyes.

Before Chappell left the Maryland Avenue residence, he was in an argument with his girlfriend and told her he was going to harm himself by crashing his vehicle or running out into traffic.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to contact the Volusia County Sheriff’s office.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group