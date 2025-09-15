Shooting at Ormond-by-the-Sea intersection claims one life, two suspects detained

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — This afternoon, a fatal shooting took place at the intersection of Ocean Shore Boulevard and Wisteria Drive in Ormond-by-the-Sea, resulting in the death of one adult male at the scene.

The incident was reported at 4:08 p.m. at the Circle K on the intersection. Two individuals of interest have been detained as the investigation is ongoing.

The investigation into the shooting remains active and ongoing as authorities continue to gather additional information.

Additional updates will be shared as the investigation progresses and more details emerge.

