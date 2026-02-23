Shooting under investigation in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating a shooting in Parramore.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Monday in the area of West South Street and Terry Avenue.

Police told WFTV that officers arrived and found at least one victim, but didn’t give details on their condition or a possible suspect in the case.

Channel 9 has a crew near the crime scene and is working to gather more information about this shooting from the Orlando Police Department.

