Shooting suspect arrested after multicounty police chase ended in Winter Park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An attempted murder suspect is in custody following a multicounty chase that ended after deputies rammed into the suspect’s car in Winter Park.

Kissimmee police identified the suspect as Jordan Bailey. Investigators there say he had a warrant out for an attempted murder from March 13. Kissimmee investigators say they were called out to a shooting call at 3307 Pershing Street.

Bailey was arrested after a chase that started in Osceola County and ended in Orange County.

“I see a red truck just zooming down the street. I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ and saw cop cars in hot pursuit,” said Odelle Marshall who witnessed the whole thing.

She says law enforcement flooded what’s normally a quiet area.

“I turn around and there’s more pulling in, over and over, they wouldn’t stop. It’s just like, okay, that’s a lot,” said Marshall.

The chase involved a maroon truck. Sources say an Orange County deputy did a pit maneuver ending the chase—just south of Fairbanks Avenue.

“I got home, and there’s like 20 police cars over here, and I had to see what’s going on,” said Matthew Neall.

The deputy’s unit taking the brunt of the damage. People in the area say after finding out who the deputies were after, they were shocked.

“It’s crazy that there was a potential murder suspect that just, this, I mean, is a block away from my house,” said Neall.

