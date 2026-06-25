Should young students use tablets in class? Districts split over early screen time policies

ORLANDO, Fla. — A major shift in classroom technology policy is unfolding in one of the nation’s largest school systems, as officials move to significantly restrict screen time for young students.

The Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest school district in the United States, has implemented a ban on screen use before second grade.

The policy is aimed at reducing early childhood reliance on digital devices and encouraging more hands-on, traditional learning methods in the classroom.

The change stands in contrast to practices in Central Florida, where some districts continue to integrate technology at the earliest grade levels.

In both Orange County Public Schools and Osceola County School District, kindergarten and first-grade students regularly use classroom-issued devices, including Apple iPad, as part of daily instruction.

Supporters of early technology use say it helps students build digital literacy skills from a young age and supports interactive learning.

However, critics of the stricter screen-limiting policies argue that reducing classroom device use may disadvantage students who do not have regular access to computers or internet-connected devices at home.

They warn that for some children, especially those from lower-income households, school may be their primary opportunity to develop basic technology skills needed for future academic success.

Education leaders in districts adopting tighter restrictions say the goal is not to eliminate technology entirely, but to ensure it is introduced in a developmentally appropriate way.

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