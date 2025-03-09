Showers impacted the area in the early morning hours, more rain is likely in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A few showers impacted the area in the early morning hours, and more rain is likely later tonight into Monday.

Much of the daytime hours today still look dry, with just a few showers possible in northern areas late this afternoon into this evening. It will be very warm, with highs soaring into the upper 80s.

Rain and a few storms will increase overnight as a cold front approaches the area. This activity will likely impact Monday’s morning commute, with morning lows in the low 70s.

The showers and storms will gradually exit as the day progresses Monday, with dry conditions returning by afternoon. It will be breezy and cooler to start the work week, with highs in the low 70s.

Much quieter weather is expected midweek. We’ll see plenty of sunshine both Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

The nice weather looks to continue into Thursday and Friday, with just a few clouds and temps holding in the low 80s.

