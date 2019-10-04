Sickness numbers around Central Florida rise in electronic cigarette smokers

More people in Florida are reportedly getting sick from smoking electronic cigarettes.
The Department of Health said there are now 39 cases, up from 27.
Officials with the American Lung Association said they filed a suit against the Food and Drug Administration for allowing the products to be sold for so long without being reviewed.
"We need to be pushing our local legislators to increase the age for tobacco purchases to 21," said Janelle Hom of the ALA. "We need to be advocating for increasing the cost of these products so it is less accessible to kids."
Florida has one death related to vaping in addition to the 39 cases where people have gotten sick.
Although vaping has been around for years, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it doesn't have the answers as to what's causing the illness.
The FDA told Channel 9 that it couldn't comment on the lawsuit, instead pointing out information posted by the CDC about vaping-related illness.
