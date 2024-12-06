‘Significant peril:’ Elections supervisor warns of cash crunch despite millions in bank

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Supervisor of Elections Glen Gilzean has millions in his office’s bank account, auditors determined Thursday, prompting a new round of protests from Gilzean’s office as they warned about a cash crunch.

In a letter to Gilzean, Comptroller Phil Diamond said the election office’s bank account had $4.4 million on hand as of the end of November and supported a payroll of $250,000 per period.

The letter was sent two days after Diamond and county commissioners worried about how much money Gilzean had left. Commissioners voted to cut funding to the office until auditors could investigate.

Their concern was that Gilzean had spent all $9.6 million he’s received from the county since October 1 on pet projects. The fear grew out of revelations he has dedicated more than $5 million to scholarships and grants, including $1.1 million from the current fiscal year.

“Please confirm that you have adequate funds available to pay employees and poll workers through January 6, 2025,” Diamond wrote, referencing the day Gilzean is due to depart his position. “Either way, I would expect a response from you no later than the close of business tomorrow.”

Diamond didn’t have to wait that long, as his letter was almost immediately met by protests from Gilzean.

“The recent illegal decision by county commissioners, based on incorrect information from your office and political pressure from the Mayor, has placed our office’s finances in significant peril,” Gilzean wrote.

Gilzean referenced the November election, and said his office was receiving invoices daily from vendors seeking payment. His office incurred additional, unexpected expenses due to the popularity of early voting, which necessitated the opening of additional early voting sites.

Gilzean said the county has not missed a payment to his office within the first five days of each month in years.

County attorneys dispute that their vote to stop funding was illegal, saying Gilzean has received 19% more money than he was supposed to during the first few months of the fiscal year.

Reached by phone Thursday, county leaders said they will continue to wait for the result of Diamond’s full audit of the bank statements before they change course.

