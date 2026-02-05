SimSpace relocates from Boston to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A company that specializes in protecting the military and businesses from cyber-attacks has relocated from Boston to Orlando. SimSpace announced its opening at a conference this week.

Its new headquarters is a 7,000 square foot facility that will be used to help train people about Cyber warfare, A-I and other technologies for protection.

Lt Governor Jay Collins says, this will help teach future generations how to protect important online information, whether it’s for places like the airport, power company or even a gas company.

“It’s not just I-T, it’s not just ransomware. It is far more complex and it’s-ever evolving. So to have a team that understands that, that is leaning forward in adapting as quickly, as the threat changes. It’s everything. “

The Chief Executive and President of Simspace says it made sense to move to Orlando.

The facility is located off Alafaya Trail, “We’re increasingly engaging with the missions of CENTCOM and Southern Command.

So Florida is absolutely the center of where the next generation of cyber is going to be built. He says the company wants to work with universities and high schools to prepare the next generation.

