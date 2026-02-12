Sinkhole confirmed as cause of roadway collapse in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County officials confirmed Thursday that a collapsed roadway in the Groveland area is a large sinkhole.

The hole was discovered on Empire Church Road on Feb. 2, prompting an immediate investigation by geotechnical engineers.

An engineering firm conducted an evaluation and confirmed the cause of the settlement.

The firm’s report noted that Central Florida has a moderate to high potential for sinkhole development due to its underlying limestone geology, which can create voids beneath the surface over time.

After the depression was first discovered, Lake County secured the area to prevent traffic from entering the site.

The county then worked with experts to determine the specific cause of the ground settlement.

The findings confirmed that natural processes in the underlying limestone led to the formation of the large sinkhole.

Leslie Campione, chairman of the Lake County Board of County Commissioners, addressed the impact the situation has had on the local community.

She stated that county officials have prioritized safety since the site was first secured.

“This has understandably been a frustrating situation for nearby residents,” Campione said. “Now that we have confirmation of the cause, we are focused on moving forward with a permanent repair solution as quickly and responsibly as possible.”

The closure of Empire Church Road has disrupted daily routines and commutes for those living in the Groveland area.

County crews are currently monitoring the site to maintain public safety while the repair process moves forward.

Residents with specific questions regarding the project or road access can contact Lake County Public Works at (352) 253-6043.

